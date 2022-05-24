Petitioners throng Rayachoti to submit pleas at Spandana

Rayachoti (Annamaiah): A large number of petitioners thronged from faraway places of Annamaiah district to submit their petitions at Spandanaprogramme being organisedin Rayachoti on Monday. Most of the representations submitted in the grievance redressal programme are related to land issues, allocation of house sites under Jagananna Housing Colonies, pensions, rationcards, sanction of crop loans and educational loans.The officials were seen busy in uploading them after endorsed by the collector. One C Gangaiahof MadhirevulaPalleinLakkireddyPallemandal appealed to the collector P S Girishato sanction a bore for his five-acreland under the YSR Jalakala Scheme.

Another petitioner K Mangamma of KammavariPallein Ramapurammandal requested the collector to initiate steps for updating her 66 cents of land in online mode.

K Desai Reddy of KadirivallaPallein Chinnamandemmandal alleged that his oldage pension was stopped in the middle without giving any reasons and appealed to the collector to restore the pension.

Speaking on the occasion,the collector PS Girisha directed the officials to prepare detailed note and enquire over their problems. As per guidelines, the concerned official should specify whether the problem get solved or also mention under what reasons the problem was not solved, he said. He ordered the officials to clear the issues by Saturday at any cost.