Petitioners throng to submit pleas at Spandana

Kadapa / Rayachoti / Chittoor: Several petitioners thronged the Collectorates and SP Offices of YSR and Annamayya districts to submit their grievances on the occasion of Spandana on Monday.

One Mukka Malla Padmavathi of Kotha Madhavaram village of Vontimitta mandal of YSR district submitted the representation to the collector V Vijaya Rama Raju appealing him to provide a post to her son under compassionate grounds as her husband Pullaiah working in Mydukuru RTC depot died recently. One M Narayana Reddy of Maditadu village in Sundupalle mandal, submitted a representation to Annamayya Collector P S Girisha appealing him to provide house site in the village. Speaking on the occasion, Vijaya Rama Raju said that 90 percent of petitions received in Spandana would be resolved as early as possible with the cooperation of officials. He said that financial related issues would be referred to government in the interest of victims.

Annamayya Collector P S Girisha said that 250 were received in Spandana. He said that all petitions were referred to the concerned department officials and directed them to get solved without delay. Meanwhile SP KKN Anburajan personally went to the petitioners, who were not able to move and received representations from them and assured to get solve their problems at once. In Annamayya district, SP V Harshavardhan Raju has received petitions related to the family disputes.

In Chittoor, District Collector M Hari Narayanan received 159 petitions in the Spandana programme held at the Collectorate on Monday.

Joint Collector S Venkateswar, District Revenue Officer Rajasekhar and several other district officials were present. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said out of 159 petitions, 104 were confined to revenue department. Meanwhile SP Y Rishanth Reddy has received 14 petitions, Chittoor Municipal Commissioner J Aruna received 6 pleas and ZP chief received 2 grievances in Spandana.