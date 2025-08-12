PGRS brings district administrations to people’s doorsteps

Tirupati / Chittoor: Tirupati and Chittoor Collectors made it clear that the State Government is according high priority to the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) and the applications received under the programme should be resolved with quality and a humanitarian approach.

As part of efforts to take the PGRS closer to the people’s doorsteps, Tirupati Collector Dr S Venkateswar received grievances at Srikalahasti along with local MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy, while Collector Sumit Kumar took part in the programme at Pulicherla, accompanied by Joint Collector G Vidyadhari and other officials. The initiative is intended for the convenience of people who cannot travel to district headquarters to present their issues before the administration.

Speaking at Srikalahasti, Collector Venkateswar assured that every application submitted through the PGRS would receive due justice. He announced that another such programme would be organised in Srikalahasti in September and said that special PGRS drives have proven highly beneficial for the public, enabling quicker resolution of issues. Among the grievances received during the drive, nearly 80 percent were related to land and revenue matters, he said.

MLA Sudhir Reddy said he personally reviews all applications entered online and ensures that a public grievance redressal programme is conducted every month. At the special drive, dedicated counters were set up to receive petitions from various parts of the Srikalahasti constituency, which were registered online and receipts issued to applicants. Srikalahasti RDO M Banuprakash Reddy, DSP KS Murthy, APIIC Zonal Manager Bharat Reddy, Municipal Commissioner P Bhavani Prasad, and other officials participated.

At Pulicherla, Collector Sumit Kumar instructed officials not to show negligence in addressing the grievances received under the PGRS. In the subsequent meeting, he said that around 186 petitions were received from two mandals, mostly concerning revenue issues such as re-survey, ROR mutation, land disputes, boundary matters, Webland records, village common land, road construction, and pensions. He directed that as far as possible, issues should be resolved at the mandal level itself, with VROs and village surveyors taking proactive responsibility. Joint Collector Vidyadhari noted that a majority of the petitions related to re-survey and urged village surveyors to work diligently for their resolution. Trainee Collector Narendra Paddal, DRO K Mohan Kumar, Chittoor RDO Srinivasulu, and others were present.