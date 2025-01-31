Pharmacy syllabus to be digitalised

Guntur: Pharmacy Council of India president Dr Montu Kumar M Patel said pharmacy syllabus will be digitalised very soon.

He addressed the three days international seminar on ‘Emerging Trends in Personalised Drug Discoveries – A Futuristic Approach – Nextgen Pharma Connect 2025’ held at Vignan Pharmacy College at Chebrolu on Thursday.

He said the Pharmacy Council of India is trying to impart necessary training to use modern technology to the pharmacy college lecturers and pharmacy students to improve their skills.

He said they will set up a training centre to impart training to 150 students every month. Pharmacy Central Council Member Dr SLN Prasad Reddy, AP Pharmacy registrar Dr M Villiam Kare, Vignan Educational Institutions chairman Dr Lavu Rathaiah were present.