Outlined map of Odisha crafted from scrap

Bhubaneswar: Ina luminous confluence of creativity, sustainability and technical prowess, Government Polytechnic, Bhubaneswar has secured a coveted place in the India Book of Records by creating the “Largest Outlined Map of Odisha made by an educational institution.” The outstanding achievement not only celebrates Odisha’s identity but also exemplifies how innovation rooted in environmental consciousness can redefine technical education.

The record-breaking project stands tall—both literally and symbolically—measuring an impressive 35 feet in height and 15 feet in width. Crafted entirely from discarded and unused materials, the outlined map of Odisha was fabricated using scrap GI sheets, iron rods, artificial grass and illuminated with energy-efficient LED strips. The judicious use of LEDs aligns the initiative with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal-7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), reinforcing the institute’s commitment to sustainability.

The record-setting project was accomplished under the leadership of Rajat Kumar Panigrahi, Principal of Government Polytechnic, Bhubaneswar. A distinguished figure in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector with over three decades of experience, Panigrahi—fondly known as the “Scrap Man of Odisha”—has earned acclaim for transforming waste materials into meaningful artistic and functional creations that champion the principles of circular economy.

A dedicated team of 15 students worked meticulously under his guidance to bring the project to life. Conceived as part of Waste-to-Wealth/Scrap-to-Art initiative and aligned with the national cleanliness campaign Swachhata Hi Seva, the sculpture was crafted entirely from scrap metal, delivering a compelling message on responsible resource utilisation. Beyond its striking visual appeal, the artwork symbolises Odisha’s rich cultural heritage, unity and progressive outlook. The initiative also emerged as a powerful experiential learning platform. Students actively participated in cutting, welding, grinding, drilling, shaping and surface finishing, gaining invaluable hands-on exposure to real-world engineering challenges. The process sharpened their technical skills, fostered teamwork and enhanced problem-solving abilities, while instilling a deep respect for sustainable practices.

Through this record-setting endeavour, Government Polytechnic has demonstrated how education, sustainability and innovation can seamlessly converge—transforming scrap into powerful symbol of Odisha’s identity, progress and environmental responsibility.