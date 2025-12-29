Prez Murmu creates history with submarine sortie on INS Vagsheer

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday created history by undertaking a dive and operational sortie aboard the indigenous Kalvari-class submarine INS Vaghsheer on the Western Seaboard. With this, she became only the second President of India to sail in a submarine, after former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

The President embarked on INS Vaghsheer at Karwar Naval Harbour in Karnataka and was accompanied by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. The over two-hour-long sortie included a series of operational demonstrations, during which President Murmu interacted closely with the officers and sailors of the submarine and observed key naval exercises.

According to a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan, the visit underlined the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces’ continued engagement with defence personnel operating in challenging and strategic environments. It also showcased India’s increasing self-reliance in defence manufacturing, particularly in undersea warfare capabilities, as INS Vaghsheer is an indigenously built submarine.

This was the President’s maiden embarkation on board an indigenous submarine. Earlier, in November 2024, she had witnessed an operational demonstration by the Indian Navy on board the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

After the sortie, President Murmu shared her reflections in the visitor’s book, describing the experience as “very special.” She praised the crew for their professionalism, discipline, and preparedness, stating that the successful firings and complex operations demonstrated by INS Vaghsheer reflected the crew’s dedication and adherence to its motto, “Veerta Varchasva Vijaya.”

She expressed confidence that the Indian Navy remains fully combat-ready to face any threat under all circumstances. The visit has been widely seen as a significant morale booster for the Indian Navy and a strong reaffirmation of the nation’s trust in its maritime forces. It also symbolises India’s steady progress toward strengthening its indigenous defence capabilities and operational readiness at sea.