CEC visits Puri, Konark temples

Bhubaneswar: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday began his visit to Odisha with offering prayer at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, and described booth-level officers (BLOs) as the “pillars of the election process”. Accompanied by his family, Kumar arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport here and straightaway went to Puri for ‘darshan’ of the sibling deities -- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath.

“I have come to Odisha with my family to have darshan of Lord Jagannath, to understand and experience the local culture, and also to meet our booth-level officers, who are the pillars of our election process,” Kumar told reporters here. “Blessings of Lord Jagannath will inspire me to discharge my constitutional responsibilities with greater dedication,” he said. Kumar also said art, literature and culture of Odisha are ancient and unique. “I will learn as much as possible about these rich traditions,” he said. Senior temple officials and servitors apprised him of the spiritual and cultural uniqueness of Lord Jagannath, the distinctive rituals and traditions of the Shree Jagannath Temple, the world-famous Rath Yatra held annually in the presence of millions of devotees, as well as the exquisite temple architecture and deep-rooted devotional practices.

The CEC later travelled along the marine drive to the famous Sun Temple at Konark. He was briefed on the extraordinary craftsmanship and historical significance of Konark, a UNESCO-declared World Heritage Site, built in the distinctive Kalinga style of architecture. “The Sun Temple at Konark is not only a symbol of Odisha’s heritage but also a matter of pride and honour for the entire nation. One can truly appreciate how prosperous ancient India was in terms of wealth, knowledge, and scientific advancement,” he said, adding that this legacy fills one’s heart with a deep sense of pride.