Philatelist feels proud of Rs 100 NTR coin collection
Visakhapatnam: Kerala-based ES Madhav an, who works in the marketing department of a jewellery major, acquired the Rs.100 commemorative coin on the former founder president of Telugu Desam Party and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao marking his 100th birth anniversary.
On the occasion of NTR’s birth anniversary, Madhavan emphasised that philately has to be encouraged among students as it sparts interest in history, art and culture. He said that he has been collecting special stamps, covers and coins for over a decade.
A special plywood postcard, NTR’s special stamp and first day cover and several other special covers form a part of his huge collection. “I am glad to possess a Rs 100 NTR coin as I am one among a few to receive it despite its limited edition,” Madhavan informed.