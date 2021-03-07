Photo exhibition on ‘Women in Different Roles’ in Ongole

Ongole: The director of Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute in Ongole, G Suryanarayana Murthy announced that they are organising a photo exhibition with the theme 'Women in Different Roles', celebrating International Women's Day on their campus on Monday.

In a statement on Sunday, the director said that the students of the ongoing training batch of Photography and Videography took the photos of women working at various capacities in Ongole and surrounding places and are organising the exhibition on Monday.

Murthy announced that the joint collector K Krishnaveni will participate as the chief guest and inaugurate the exhibition while the chief manager of Canara Bank at Chirala Usha, Deputy Transport Commissioner Krishnaveni, Animal Husbandry officer Sobharani attends the programme as guests. He welcomed all people to visit the exhibition and share their feedback with the photographers.