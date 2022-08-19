Photographer plays key role in preserving history: MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana

Vijayawada (NTR District): In any function or programme, everyone will ask for the photographer, said Rajya Sabha Member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana. He participated in the World Photography Day celebrations organised by Andhra Pradesh Photography Academy at Balotsav Bhavan here on Thursday.

The MP said that photographer is the person, who creates and preserves the history in photographs.

Chief Whip Mudunuri Prasad Raju described the photography as an art and said that we all came to know about the programmes organised on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav due to the photo competitions. He said he was happy that he was distributing prizes to the photographers.

AP State Council for Higher Education chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy said that such competitions would bring out the talent in the photographers.

Andhra Pradesh Photography Academy general secretary T Srinivasa Reddy was felicitated on the occasion.

AP Photography Akademi has condcuted competitions in photography over Tiranga theme as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The guests distributed certificates to the photographers, who won awards in the competitions.

The Hans India senior photographer Challa Venkata Mastan received the award in the competition. Mukesh Parpiani and K Viswender Reddy were given 'Living Legend' awards.

Andhra Pradesh Photography Academy president M Ravindranath, Treasurer RV Sarma, Andhra Arts Academy general secretary Golla Narayana Rao, Jury members S Vijaykumar Reddy, Dr K Sundar and K Hemachandra Reddy were also felicitated.