Photographs witness to history: MLA Gadde Rammohan

Vijayawada (NTR District): Rock inscriptions are the witnesses to the history in the past whereas photographs took their place in the modern days to make people remember the history forever, said East MLA Gadde Rammohan. He addressed 130th World Pictorial Photography Day celebrations organised jointly by Andhra Pradesh Creativity and Cultural Commission, New Delhi-based India International Photographic Council and Andhra Arts Academy at the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati here on Thursday.

State former Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad said that the photographs effectively recalled the devastation caused by Diviseema cyclone of 1977 and HudHud cyclone of Visakhapatnam. The photographs spoke eloquently with the visitors of the photo exhibition.

Andhra Pradesh Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee chairman V Lakshmana Reddy said that after the camera was made available to people after 1839, the photographers catching the day-to-day life of people on camera.

Photography Academy of India general secretary T Srinivasa Reddy said that the Indian photographers are at the forefront to catch artistic photographs.

Secretary of Andhra Arts Academy Golla Narayana Rao presided over the meeting. Chief Executive officer of Pleach India Foundation and Cultural centre Dr Eemani Siva Nagi Reddy also participated.

Noted photographers from eight States across the country presented their photographs in the expo enthralling the visitors.