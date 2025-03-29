Phule’s services to BC welfare immortal: Minister

Chittoor : Sports and youth affairs minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, along with district collector Sumit Kumar and Chittoor MLA GurajalaJagan Mohan, inaugurated additional hostel facilities at Mahatma Jyotirao Phule BC Bhavan here constructed at a cost of Rs 53 lakh. The event also witnessed the unveiling of a statue of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, followed by the distribution of assistive devices to specially-abled children by the dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, the minister praised Mahatma Phule’s contributions to BC welfare, calling them ‘immortal and inspirational.’ He emphasised the critical role BCs played in forming the NDA coalition government in the state and assured continued support for their upliftment.

He highlighted that BCs should be regarded as the ‘backbone caste’ rather than the ‘backward caste.’

Ramprasad reiterated that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has been taking significant initiatives for the development of Backward Classes (BCs). He noted that the BC Bhavan, initially sanctioned in 2017 under Naidu’s leadership, has now been fully developed with state-of-the-art facilities. The government remains committed to enhancing BC livelihoods through agricultural and animal husbandry schemes. Ramprasad affirmed that the NDA government would relentlessly strive for the district’s progress, leveraging its proximity to Chennai and Bengaluru and the connectivity through expressways and national highways to attract industries and generate employment.

District collector Sumit Kumar elaborated on the facilities at BC Bhavan, stating that the fully equipped infrastructure would serve as a hub for various programmes, training sessions, competitive exam coaching, and social activities.

He emphasised maintaining cleanliness in and around the premises.

Chittoor MLA GurajalaJagan Mohan reiterated the NDA government’s commitment to welfare, ensuring equal rights for SCs, STs, BCs, and minorities.

He assured residents that he would always be accessible for problem resolution.

The event was attended by city mayor Amuda, CHUDA chairperson Katari Hemalatha, deputy Mayor Rajesh Reddy, APC Venkat Ramana, BC welfare officer Rabbani Basha, BC Corporation ED Sridevi, Vanniyakula Kshatriya Corporation chairman CR Rajan, former MLC Dorababu, and several other leaders and representatives fromvarious BC organisations.