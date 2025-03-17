Pileru youth selected as GST Inspector

Live
Highlights
Pileru (Annamayya district): Jonnagaddala Balu Vikas from Pileru, Annamayya district, has secured an All India Rank of 1,173 in the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2024 exam.
He has been selected as an Inspector (Central Excise) in the GST department under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Ministry of Finance.
A graduate in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from SVU, Tirupati, Balu Vikas achieved this success through self-study without any coaching. His mother, Annapurna, expressed pride, calling his achievement a true tribute to his late father.
