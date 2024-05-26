Pilgrim rush unabated at Tirumala

Tirumala : The summer vacation rush coupled with the week-end is continuing in Tirumala on Saturday as serpentine queue lines were spread up to Batagangamma temple.

TTD has made elaborate arrangements in outside queue lines for the benefit of the devotees. From Octopus Circle to Krishna Teja Circle, TTD set up 27 water distribution points and four Annaprasadam distribution points besides 25 vigilance guards and three sevaks at each point in each shift have been posted to offer services to the multitude of visiting pilgrims.

In the last 10 days, around 2.60 lakh pilgrims trekked Alipiri and Srivari Mettu footpaths alone and had darshan of the Lord. By 5 pm on Saturday, 46,486 pilgrims had darshan.

For the benefit of devotees, TTD operated free buses to transport devotees who are entering the queue lines at Octopus Circle to Shilatoranam Circle much to their comfort and appreciation under the supervision of vigilance authorities. Supply of Annaprasadam and water at MTVAC, outside queue lines, food courts etc., in Tirumala were the order of the day.

Senior officers supervised the facilities to the devotees round-the-clock and ensured smooth arrangements.