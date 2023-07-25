Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose denies speculations on party switching

YSRCP MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose has addressed speculations regarding his party switching, stating that rumors of him joining the TDP and Janasena parties are untrue. He urged party leaders and workers not to believe such propaganda. Bose emphasized that the decision on the candidate for the Ramachandrapuram constituency will be made by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Bose mentioned that CM Jagan had promised to conduct a special survey in Ramachandrapuram, which would determine the strength of various candidates. He expressed gratitude towards CM Jagan and stated that the ticket allocation would be based on the survey report.

MP Bose and his son Tuesday visited Tadepalli after receiving a call from the party's high command. Initially, it was expected that they would meet with Chief Minister Jagan, but they held a meeting with Mithun Reddy, the in-charge of East Godavari district. It is believed that Bose and Reddy discussed several important issues during this meeting.