Piloting India's clean energy revolution with Renew Power: Lokesh

Anantapur: Andhra Pradesh is to set a new benchmark in clean energy following the foundation of Rs 22,000 crore integrated renewable energy complex by Renew Power in Betapalli village, Guntakal constituency in Anantapur district. IT Minister Nara Lokesh laid the foundation stone for the 4.8 GW hybrid project, calling it a ‘cornerstone in India’s clean energy revolution."

Addressing the gathering, Lokesh said, “This is not just a project – it is a movement. A bridge between our dreams and the future generations. When we have abundant sunlight and clean air, why search for another planet?”

Laying stress on sustainability, he said that Andhra Pradesh was making huge strides to become a "cleaner, greener, greater" state, positioning itself as India’s ‘green powerhouse’. This mega initiative is part of a broader vision that has brought clean energy giants like Tata Power, NTPC, Vedanta Serentica, SAEL Industries, and Brookfield to the state in just eight months.

Cumulatively, these projects, involving investments more than Rs 3.5 lakh crore, can develop more than 72 GW of renewable energy by 2029.

In Phase 1, Rs 7,000 crore will be invested in 587 MW solar, 250 MW wind and 415 MW battery storage facility. In the final plan, the total will be 1,800 MW solar, one GW wind and 2,000 MW battery storage.

This is expected to create 10,000 direct and indirect jobs and energise the local economy. Lokesh highlighted that the Integrated Clean Energy (ICE) policy launched last October is a blueprint for India's green energy roadmap.

He lauded Renew Chairman Sumanth Sinha for trusting the state's leadership, saying this partnership symbolises shared values and vision.

“Unlike others who only look at policy, our leader looks at possibilities,” Lokesh said, while attributing the state’s progress to the foresight of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. After a five-year stagnation, Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a clean energy revival, he pointed out.

He praised Prime Minister Modi’s national target of 500 GW renewable energy and acknowledged the Centre’s cooperation in restarting development projects in Amaravati.

“When I went to Delhi, I was asked what Andhra Pradesh vis-à-vis Hyderabad, Chennai or Bengaluru. I said we have Brand Chandrababu with us,” Lokesh asserted, stating that this credibility is what draws global companies like Renew and TCS to Andhra Pradesh. He urged all concerned leaders, NREDCAP and district officials to ensure timely execution of the projects.

“We are not just laying concrete we are laying a vision,” he affirmed.

Later, Lokesh also announced that a High Court bench will soon be established in Kurnool.