Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy Granted Bail in Three Cases

The High Court has provided relief to Macharla YCP MLA candidate Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy by granting him interim anticipatory bail in three cases. The court has also directed the police not to take any action against him until the counting of votes is completed.

This comes after the High Court recently granted anticipatory bail to Pinnelli in the EVM vandalism case. The decision by the court has provided temporary protection to the YCP MLA candidate as he awaits the final outcome of the cases against him.