  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy Granted Bail in Three Cases

Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy Granted Bail in Three Cases
x
Highlights

The High Court has provided relief to Macharla YCP MLA candidate Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy by granting him interim anticipatory bail in three cases

The High Court has provided relief to Macharla YCP MLA candidate Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy by granting him interim anticipatory bail in three cases. The court has also directed the police not to take any action against him until the counting of votes is completed.

This comes after the High Court recently granted anticipatory bail to Pinnelli in the EVM vandalism case. The decision by the court has provided temporary protection to the YCP MLA candidate as he awaits the final outcome of the cases against him.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X