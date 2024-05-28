Live
- Chiranjeevi wishes Bharat Ratna to NTR, remembers latter on his birth anniversary
- Jharkhand is home to beautiful mountains but now making news for mounds of notes: PM Modi
- North Korea voices complaint against China via rebukes on trilateral summit: Seoul
- DMK to take action against district secretaries over non-performance in LS polls
- YSRCP Leaders Express Concern Over Relaxation of Postal Ballot Counting Rules
- Heatwave: Rajasthan govt directs officials to ensure drinking water, medicines
- South Korea, US stage joint air drills amid tension over failed North Korea satellite launch
- Blood cancer cases may be rising among young adults in India, say experts
- IUML leader Kunhalikutty rules himself out of Rajya Sabha nomination
- 80 pc Indian employers believe tech added flexibility, helped promote gender equality
Just In
Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy Granted Bail in Three Cases
Highlights
The High Court has provided relief to Macharla YCP MLA candidate Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy by granting him interim anticipatory bail in three cases
The High Court has provided relief to Macharla YCP MLA candidate Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy by granting him interim anticipatory bail in three cases. The court has also directed the police not to take any action against him until the counting of votes is completed.
This comes after the High Court recently granted anticipatory bail to Pinnelli in the EVM vandalism case. The decision by the court has provided temporary protection to the YCP MLA candidate as he awaits the final outcome of the cases against him.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS