Piyush Goyal meets CM Chandrababu, discusses on tobacco Farmers' Concerns

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, held a luncheon meeting with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli, Amaravati. The discussion focused on several key issues, notably the challenges faced by tobacco farmers.

Following the meeting, Minister Goyal travelled to Guntur, where he met with officials from the Tobacco Board and the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) at the Tobacco Board office. The ongoing issues regarding tobacco purchases and the welfare of farmers were at the forefront of this discussion.

After his engagements in Guntur, Goyal is set to continue his journey to Vijayawada before proceeding to Hyderabad. His visit will culminate in a trip to Tirumala, where he plans to visit the Srivari temple on Monday morning. Following this visit, he will return to Delhi.