Plaints received at Spandana to be resolved soon: SPs

Kurnool/Nandyal: Kurnool Superintendent of Police (SP) G Krishna Kanth said that every complaint received at Spandana will be resolved at the earliest and justice will be rendered to the victims.

Participating at the Spandana programme conducted here on Monday, the SP said that 90 complaints have been received and the officials concerned are ordered to pursue every complaint with utmost care and provide justice to the victims.

He said one Saroja, a resident of Guru Bhrama Nagar complained that she has purchased a plot in Eshwra Infra after paying Rs10 lakh. Despite asking to give the plot documents, the people in Eshwra Infra are giving irrelevant reasons, she said. In a similar manner, Kuruvu Nagendra, a resident of Indiramma Colony, has complained that one Ekambar Murthy has taken Rs 1 lakh assuring to raise Cbill to get bank loan. Neither the Cbill was raised nor helped to get bank loan.

Srikanth of Palkuru Banda village in Aspari mandal has complained that some people have constructed a road blocking road leading to government school. Fayaz Basha, a resident of Nanoor village in Orvakal mandal has complained that a Surveyor KV Subba Reddy without informing has fixed boundaries to his land after surveying. Some other complaints were also received on the same grounds. Almost all complaints would be resolved after a thorough investigation, stated the SP.

In a similar manner, Nandyal Superintendent of Police (SP) K Raghuveer Reddy said that 140 complaints have been received at Spandana on Monday. The SP said that one Chintamaneni Pedda Hussain Saheb of Nandavaram village has complained that one of his sons was threatening to kill him if he did not give the share of land kept for his livelihood. Another complainant Bandaru Nagaiah of Chennur village in Sirivella mandal has complained that one Sakilameni Gopal and his wife Madhavi have taken Rs 2.30 lakh. Despite three years, they did not return the amount.