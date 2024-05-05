Fresh Jolt to Congress: National media co-ordinator Radhika Khera quits party

There is no let-up in the series of known faces and top leaders snapping their ties with Congress party, over their alleged ignorance and insulting treatment by the top brass.

Radhika Khera, the National Media co-ordinator with the AICC Communications Department, is the latest big shot to bid ‘goodbye’ to the party. She shot off a letter to party President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday and announced her decision to resign from all posts as well as primary membership of the party.

In her resignation letter to Kharge, she blamed the party’s abhorrence for those leaders attending the Ram Mandi’s Pran Pratistha ceremony and also shared her travails after doing the same.

“I served the party, right from NSUI days to now. I spent a total of 22 years serving the party with full devotion but for some days I have been subject to cruel treatment. My only fault was that I couldn’t restrain myself from visiting the Ram Temple,” she wrote in the letter to Kharge.

She said that it was because of her love for Lord Ram that she was slighted at the party office in Chhattisgarh.

“Hence, I was left with no choice than to resign from all posts and also primary membership of the party,” she said.