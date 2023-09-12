Plan to shift RJY Railway station to 5 carts market

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM (EAST GODAVARI DISTRICT): Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram revealed that they plan to shift the Rajahmundry railway station to Fivecarts Market as part of expansion and development works. These measures will be taken to provide more facilities to the passengers. MP Bharat inaugurated the 4th and 5th platforms built at the railway station on Tuesday. As part of the trail run, the MP waved the green flag to the Tirumala-Kakinada Express train on the number 4 platform.

Later, the MP told the media that Rajahmundry railway station is going to be developed on a large scale. He said that the final stage works of 4 and 5 platforms are going on and these will be completed in another month. He said that the construction of the 6th flat form towards the East Railway Station will also start soon. He said that the matter was discussed with the Railway Minister. He said that proposals will be sent to the central government through DRM.

MP Bharat said that a hundred feet road has been completed as part of the development of this railway station and the works of Balaji Peta junction road are also going to be taken up soon. He said that Rs.300 crores will be spent to rebuild the main railway station of Rajahmundry city with all modern amenities. He said that funds have also been sanctioned in this regard and these works will start soon. Railway Squad Inspector R. Rajendra, Chief Ticket Inspector S Chandramouli, Station Superintendent M.Ganga Prasad, City YSRCP President Adapa Srihari, and others participated in this programme.