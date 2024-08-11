‘Plan well, strive to develop district regardless of political affiliations’

Nellore : The Zilla Parishad general body meeting held here on Saturday has stressed the need to work for the development of the district irrespective of political parties. The meeting headed by ZP chairperson Anam Arunamma also decided to focus on the completion of pending irrigation projects in the interest of 85 per cent of people dependent on cultivation in the district.

Speaking the occasion, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said that farmers in the district had incurred huge loss due to the negligence of the previous YSRCP government in completing pending projects in the district. He appealed to ZPTC and MPTC members to bring any issue to the government notice to get them solved at once.

The Minister directed the engineering officials to prepare estimations for the pending works related of Somasila, Telugu Ganga, Rallapadu and other irrigation projects and canals as the government is keen to complete them in a phased manner. He ordered them to attend the mandal parishad meeting without fail, as they should know the ground level situation of irrigation projects.

Minister Anam stated that Somasila temple will be renovated with Endowment department funds. Responding to the allegations raised by a member over irregularities in temple lands in Butchireddypalem mandal, the Minister replied that enquiry will be conducted very soon.

MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana has said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is giving top priority to cultivation and it is high time for the members to bring any kind of problems in their respective areas to the notice of the government. He stressed that there is no scarcity for fertilisers, seeds, pesticides for the current Rabi season.

The Minister directed agriculture and civil supplies department officials to prevent middlemen in paddy purchase for the benefit of farmers and to provide minimum support price for their produce. Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy urged the public representatives to approach him, assuring them that he will resolve any kind of issue by pressurising BJP-led NDA government.

The meeting also discussed several issues related to education, medical and health, sanitation, silt removal in irrigation canals, sand and took several resolutions.

MLAs Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, Kavya Krishna Reddy, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Inturi Nageswara Rao, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and K Ramakrishna, MLCs P Chandrasekhar Reddy and Kalyana Chakravarthi, district Collector O Anand and others were present.