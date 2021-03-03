Plans ready to make Nellore dustbin-free within 5 months: Commissioner

Nellore: Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar said that they would make the city dustbin-free within the next 5 months. He also said they are providing training to the ward Sachivalayam staff members, officials and sanitation staff members on March 4, 5 on proper sanitation measures.

He addressed the media on Tuesday and said they are planning initially to create awareness among the denizens on proper sanitation measures in the city and the new strategies being adopted to check the problem. Swachh Nellore is the basic concept and the efforts are to upgrade the rank in such measures.

Commissioner said they prepare the strategies and provide special training to the staff members of the Ward Sachivalayam, monitoring officials and sanitation staff members on Thursday and Friday.

The main aspect of the sanitation plan is to discourage people from using dustbins in the city for dropping the garbage in them and the city population has to segregate both wet and dry wastes and handover to the sanitation staff. He also said the segregated wet wastes can easily be converted as organic compost.

Dinesh Kumar said they had selected 16th and 51st divisions for taking up the pilot project and the programme would further be extended to other divisions after observing the outcome. He said they start the activities within the next 15 days and implement the programme in an additional 10 divisions within the next 1.5 months.

The Commissioner also said the overall aim of the Corporation is to make the city a dustbin-free zone within 5 months and sought cooperation from the people for realising the dream of making it a clean one. He said people can get information on the developments through Facebook, Twitter, swatchatha app, and toll-free number. He said they had arranged a toll-free number 1800-425-1113 for the convenience of the city population.

He also said they would felicitate hardworking sanitation staff members and others who demonstrate excellence in the activity. He said all sections of employees and others should strive hard for making the city a model one in sanitation.