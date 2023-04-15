Plans to expedite petrochemical projects in AP

Vijayawada: Pankaj Jain, secretary, ministry of petroleum and natural gas met chief secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy at CS camp office here on Friday to discuss important agenda related to the petroleum, oil and natural gas sector in Andhra Pradesh. The meeting focused on key issues related to the pending applications for licences and clearances, the fees for consent for operation and consent for establishment, and the establishment of a petrochemical project in Andhra Pradesh.

The Union secretary and chief secretary Jawahar Reddy discussed pending petroleum mining leases that are currently under process in the state, and the need to expedite their grant to resume exploration and production activities. The secretary also raised concerns about the recent increase in consent for operation and consent for establishment fees for oil and gas and mining projects, and requested a review of the applicable fees, particularly the variable component linked to production.

Discussions were also held on speeding up the process for setting up a petrochemical project in Andhra Pradesh. This project has the potential to create employment opportunities and boost economic growth in Andhra Pradesh.