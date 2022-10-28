Plastic flexis banned from Nov 1 in Chittoor

Chittoor: No plastic flexis and banners will be allowed in the city from November 1 onwards as per the instructions of government, stated Municipal Commissioner Dr J Aruna.

Speaking to media on Thursday, she said that it would be mandatory for all shop owners to shun the usage of plastic in any form from November 1 onwards.

The ban will be implemented without any

discrimination, she said and added the only

alternative was switching over to usage of non-plastic banners to free city from pollution.

She stated fines and punishments from the competent authorities against the violators would be imposed.

She instructed the vendors of mutton, chicken, fish and other stalls to shun usage of plastic banners and warned of suspending shop licence of those who violate the rules and regulations.

She instructed the sanitary inspectors and secretaries to initiate stringent steps against the violators of plastic-free movement.

Health Officer N Anil Kumar and Sanitation Inspector Chinnaiah were present.