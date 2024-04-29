Public urged to exercise their right to vote without fear

Ongole: The special police observer for the General Elections 2024 to the Prakasam district, Haseeb-Ur-Rehman advised the eligible voters to utilise their right to franchise freely and without any fear. He visited the Mittapalem and Oddupalem villages in the Tripuranthakam mandal along with the SP Garud Sumit Sunil here on Sunday and conducted voter awareness programmes.

Speaking at the meeting, the observer Rehman said that the right to vote is invaluable in the democratic system, and everyone should have knowledge about election model code of conduct. He asked the villagers to play an important role in the conduct of polling in a free and transparent environment and cooperate with police in maintaining a peaceful atmosphere on the polling day.

SP Garud Sumit said that the police aim to provide a peaceful environment for the voters to utilise their right to franchise. He said that they are conducting awareness meetings on the MCC, the role of civilians in the conduct of elections, and conducting the flag march, and area domination programmes with the police, SWAT team, and CRPF personnel in the district. He warned that stringent action will be initiated against the people who want to disturb the peace, threaten the public, or offer inducements.

The Markapuram DSP Balasundaram, Darsi DSP Ashok Vardhan, Podili CI D Mallikharjuna, Cumbum CI Ramakotaiah, Y Palem CI Ramulu Naik, and others were present.