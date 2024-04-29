Live
- Empower your digestion: Women’s guide to holistic wellness
- No takers for ‘Surya Ghar’ free electricity scheme?
- Anne Hathaway reflects on past stress and taking life for granted
- Officials get cracking on door-to-door distribution of voter info slips in Hyderabad
- Celebrating the universal language of dance
- WhatsApp’s new filter option will let users get list of their favourites from chats tab
- Nagar Kurnool: Corden & search ops conducted
- PETA issues advisory on animal care
- Early education’s influence on academic success
- Four dead in an auto and lorry collision in Amalapuram of Konaseema district
Just In
YSRCP manifesto failed to focus on development
Highlights
Guntur: Jana Chaitanya Vedika state president Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy said there is no proposal for development of AP in the YSRCP election...
Guntur: Jana Chaitanya Vedika state president Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy said there is no proposal for development of AP in the YSRCP election manifesto.
Addressing media here on Sunday, he said YSRCP gave priority to welfare schemes in the election manifesto. He criticised that the YSRCP government has failed to implement total prohibition during the last five years and remembered that the party did not mention the imposition of total prohibition and separate railway zone for AP, and SCS.
He further said that the government did not release the allotted funds to the irrigation sector. He criticised that due to the failure of the government, total debts of the government touched Rs 14 lakh crore.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS