YSRCP manifesto failed to focus on development

Guntur: Jana Chaitanya Vedika state president Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy said there is no proposal for development of AP in the YSRCP election manifesto.

Addressing media here on Sunday, he said YSRCP gave priority to welfare schemes in the election manifesto. He criticised that the YSRCP government has failed to implement total prohibition during the last five years and remembered that the party did not mention the imposition of total prohibition and separate railway zone for AP, and SCS.

He further said that the government did not release the allotted funds to the irrigation sector. He criticised that due to the failure of the government, total debts of the government touched Rs 14 lakh crore.