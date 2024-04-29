MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th April 2024

Young Gukesh creates chess history

D Gukesh created history in Toronto after holding world No 3 Hikaru Nakamura to a draw to become the youngest champion in the history of the prestigious Candidates Chess Tournament. The 17-year-old thus earned the right to challenge China’s Ding Liren for the title of ‘world chess champion’ later this year. India’s youngest Grandmaster, Gukesh began his chess journey at seven, and is only the second Indian to qualify for a World Championship final after Viswanathan Anand. Gukesh has always displayed a maturity beyond his years. When he was 12, he missed out on becoming the world’s youngest Grandmaster by 17 days. Again, another pre-teen might have crumbled at that point, but Gukesh turned to Magnus Carlsen for inspiration. Gukesh’s ability to remain calm in the most trying situations was his biggest weapon at the Candidates. He held his own, no matter the outcome. Win or lose, he never let his emotions get in the way. His demeanour was even starker in contrast to someone like Ian Nepomniachtchi, who quite literally wears his feelings on his face.

Congrats Gukesh!

C K Nikhil Subramaniam, Coimbatore

Why Indian voters are so indifferent

The Bold Talk Column by V Ramu Sarma “NDA Vs I.N.D.I.A” rightly analyses the various reasons as to why it is looking difficult for NDA to cross the target of 400 mark in the 2024 General Elections. It can be more correctly said that consolidating its present tally in the Lok Sabha in itself will be a major challenge for the ruling NDA. The voter turnout both in Phase 1and Phase 2 has been average and this will also impact further phases of polling. The overall voter turnout in phase 2 polls was 64.7%, which was lower than the 69.4% in 2019. Kerala, UP, MP and Bihar all saw lower voter turnouts. What could be the reasons for this unexpectedly low voter performance? Political analysts blame the extreme heat wave conditions sweeping most parts of India. The EC also extended polling by two hours to make it convenient for the voters to cast their votes. But despite its best efforts, the voter is not in the mood to come out and get inked. One cannot blame only the heat wave conditions for the low turnout. The main reason for this voter apathy could be that the voter in general has lost interest in the entire polling process and does not see any pulling factor in 2024 General Elections. The usual poll atmosphere is also missing in the country. Lack of a formidable Opposition and a contest which looks seemingly one sided may also make the voter lose interest.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

The ball is in Pakistan’s court

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and presently Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province Maryam seeking friendship with India in order to resume trade ties between the two countries is nothing new. In the past, many Prime Ministers and important leaders of Pakistan had made similar appeals but backed out due to pressure from military and ISI who have a say in all policy matters relating to India. On the contrary, Maryam would do well to convince Pakistan military establishment to first drop its existential hostilities towards India before India can think of exploring the possibilities of peace and trade talks with Pakistan. For this, Islamabad will have to make a choice between the two for it cannot expect terrorism and talks to go hand-in-hand. Ideally, to ensure a peaceful India-Pakistan relationship, Pakistan should catalyse a rethink from the army and ISI because the current path pursued by it will only lead to greater isolation and recurring economic crisis. All in all, the ball is in Pakistan’s court to change the situation if it genuinely wants cordial ties with India.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Is Malla Reddy warming up to BJP?

Unique are the ways of Ch Malla Reddy, the BRS MLA, who openly talks of high winning chances of Eatala Rajender, the BJP candidate from Malkajgiri LS seat. Malla Reddy is afraid of BJP’s vindictive acts of making the Enforcement Directorate sleuths go after him. Hence, he intends to show his allegiance to them. He is also anxious of the action that CM Revanth Reddy may initiate against him for his alleged covert land deals and improprieties. Despite being a sitting MLA of BRS, his insecurities are troubling him. To jump party or not seems to be his dilemma.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad