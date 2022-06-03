Plastic-free zones to dot Vizag

Visakhapatnam: In a move to bring down plastic pollution to a considerable extent, Visakhapatnam is all set to be dotted with plastic-free zones.



Working in tandem, devising alternatives and creating awareness among communities on a massive scale, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and the district administration have come up with concrete measures to place a check on the growing plastic menace.

Soon, plastic-free zones will dot the city. Some of them include RK Beach (near coconut groves), All-Ability Park, smart city VMRDA Park, Tenneti Park, Rushikonda, Thotlakonda and Central Park. Sharing details with The Hans India, Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha said, "These places will be declared as plastic-free zones and the endeavour will come into effect from June 5. The idea is to drive a sense of responsibility among people as the onus lies on all the stakeholders. People have to refrain from littering any type of plastic waste and have to drop them at designated bins."

From emptied pet bottles to juice containers, chip wrappers to biscuit packets and food containers, every plastic trash should be placed in the bins kept at various points of these zones.

In order to bring in discipline among communities, a penalty to the tune of Rs.1,000 will be charged for the violation recorded at the plastic-free zones. Also, plastic squads will be formed to monitor the violation in every zone under GVMC limits.

As the civic body is keen on placing a check on single use plastic, an eco-bazaar will be opened at the RK Beach on June 5, marking the 'World Environment Day', to encourage sustainable practices. The bazaar will provide a platform for the people to switch to eco-friendly alternatives.

The cloth bag challenge rolled out by the corporation garnered appreciation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who mentioned the same in his Mann Ki Baat programme earlier.