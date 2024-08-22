Plea to expedite construction of Bapatla Medical College

Guntur : Bapatla MP Tenneti Krishna Prasad met Principal Secretary, Roads and Buildings department Kantilal Dande at the secretariat in Velagapudi and submitted a proposal to upgrade the State Highway between Guntur and Bapatla.

He said it takes more than 2 hours to reach a hospital from Bapatla. There is a long pending demand from the public to improve the condition of the road. Later, he met the special chief secretary to the government, Medical, Health and Family Welfare MT Krishna Babu and requested him to expedite the construction of the Medical College in Bapatla. He met Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar and requested for early payment of paddy procurement dues to farmers.