Live
- 2 panchayat staff nabbed by ACB
- IAS topper stresses on focus, hard work
- Vijay Thalapathy’s ‘The Greatest of All Time’ Gets U/A Certification
- Supreme Court To Hear CBI's Progress Report On Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Case
- Bomb Threat Prompts Emergency Response At Thiruvananthapuram Airport
- Civic apathy claims life of 8-yr-old girl
- Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Earns Rs 270 Crores in Just Six Days
- Sachin Pilot Condemns Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder, Calls For Exemplary Punishment
- MLC Amer Ali Khan congratulated
- Camp to identify needs of disabled held
Just In
Plea to expedite construction of Bapatla Medical College
Highlights
Bapatla MP Tenneti Krishna Prasad met Principal Secretary, Roads and Buildings department Kantilal Dande at the secretariat in Velagapudi and submitted a proposal to upgrade the State Highway between Guntur and Bapatla.
Guntur : Bapatla MP Tenneti Krishna Prasad met Principal Secretary, Roads and Buildings department Kantilal Dande at the secretariat in Velagapudi and submitted a proposal to upgrade the State Highway between Guntur and Bapatla.
He said it takes more than 2 hours to reach a hospital from Bapatla. There is a long pending demand from the public to improve the condition of the road. Later, he met the special chief secretary to the government, Medical, Health and Family Welfare MT Krishna Babu and requested him to expedite the construction of the Medical College in Bapatla. He met Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar and requested for early payment of paddy procurement dues to farmers.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS