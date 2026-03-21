Plea to start procurement of maize, green gram

CPI National Committee member Muppalla Nageswara Rao demanded the government to immediately open MSP procurement centres for maize and green gram farmers.

Addressing the media in Guntur on Friday, he said that pulse cultivation is crucial for Andhra Pradesh, but farmers are currently facing heavy losses, as reflected in media reports.

He attributed the situation to two major reasons. Firstly, the Central government has permitted imports, allowing large traders to bring in cheaper produce from abroad. Secondly, the arrival of maize in the market has already begun in Palnadu region of the erstwhile Guntur district, and is expected to reach the delta region within the next 20 days.

In this context, farmers, who are supposed to receive an MSP of Rs 2,400, are being forced to sell their produce at only Rs 1,500 or Rs 1,550, he said, expressing concern. He also criticised the State government for not taking any action so far regarding maize procurement.

Similarly, Nageswara Rao pointed out that prices of black gram and green gram are also below MSP. While the MSP for black gram is Rs 8,760, farmers are reportedly selling it for around Rs 8,000.

With recent rains worsening the situation, he demanded that the State government take immediate steps to protect farmers from distress sales. On behalf of the CPI, he appealed to Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu and the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to intervene immediately and ensure justice to farmers.