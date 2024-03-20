Plea to vote for YSRCP to continue welfare schemes

Guntur: YSRCP candidate for Repalle Assembly constituency Evuru Ganesh urged the voters to vote for YSRCP to continue the welfare schemes. He conducted a door-to-door election campaign at Arumbaka Mandalam village of Cherakupalli mandal in Bapatla district on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the welfare schemes being introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy almost benefited all the families in the state.

He further said that the CM has given tickets to 47 BCs candidates to contest in the Assembly elections and 28% of the tickets were given to the SC/STs. Besides this, the government has given priority to the women candidates. He expressed confidence that the YSRCP will get a comfortable majority in the coming Assembly elections in the state. He said that

TDP may have a poll alliance with JSP and BJP, but there is no use of it. He predicted that TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu in Kuppam, party national general secretary in Mangalagiri Assembly constituencies will be defeated in the coming elections.