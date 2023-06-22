Plenty of opportunities for promotions in APSRTC, says MD Dwaraka Tirumala Rao

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said there are plenty of opportunities to the RTC employees to get promotions in the corporation and urged the trainees of the RTC to work with discipline and dedication after they get postings.

Tirumala Rao attended the training classes being conducted for the 294 candidates at the Transport Academy at Vidyadharapuram in Vijayawada on Wednesday. He said the RTC has selected 294 candidates under the compassionate grounds and conducting training classes.

He said the appointment orders were issued to the kin of the RTC employees who died during their service between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2019.

He said the posts of junior assistants, RTC constables, drivers, conductors and assistant mechanics will be given to the selected candidates.

Dwaraka Tirumala Rao addressed the junior assistants, who are undergoing training at the Transport Academy. He said the RTC is very big organisation and there are plenty of opportunities to get promotions. Training period is three month and stipend will be given to the trainees. RTC executive director K S Brahmananda Reddy, Transport Academy principal D Samrajyam, training college principal Sri Lakshmi and others attended the programme.