PM dedicates AIIMS Mangalagiri to the nation

Mangalagiri: Governor S Abdul Nazeer while participating in the programme of dedication of AIIMS Mangalagiri to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday at Mangalagiri, said that the AIIMS was constructed at a cost of Rs 1,618.23 crore in 183.11 acres with 960 beds. The AIIMS has 41 departments and 13 specialty departments.

IT also has a medical college with 125 seats. The Governor described AIIMS Mangalagiri as an invaluable healthcare infrastructure asset for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

It is heartening to note that the Prime Minister laid foundation stone for nine Critical Care Blocks (CCBs) to be established under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) including seven CCBs at Government Medical Colleges in Kadapa in YSR district, SPSR Nellore, Srikakulam, Tirupati, East Godavari, Kurnool, Vizianagaram and two CCBs in District Hospitals of Guntur and Sri Satya Sai districts at a total project cost of Rs 233 crore.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Microbiology Food Testing Laboratory at Visakhapatnam and Four Mobile Food Testing Laboratories established by the State government to strengthen the food safety testing ecosystem in the State.

The establishment of AIIMS Mangalagiri is a boon to the people of Andhra Pradesh, as they now have affordable access, not only to advanced healthcare infrastructure, but also to specialty healthcare services. The Governor requested the management of AIIMS Mangalagiri to spread awareness among all people of the State, on the specialty healthcare services available at this prestigious institution and make them avail the benefits.