PM inaugurates four major projects of VPA in a virtual mode

Visakhapatnam: In an effort to enhance cargo volume and its handling efficiency, the Visakhapatnam Port has taken up mechanisation activities through public-private-partnership mode.



In connection with the endeavour, the port is mechanising its activities at three berths EQ-7, WQ-7 and WQ-8, WQ-6 with an investment of Rs.655 crore.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the three of the projects in a virtual mode during the Global Maritime India Summit that commenced in Mumbai. They included inauguration of phase-2 extension of Visakha Container Terminal Private Limited (VCTPL) on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis at an estimated cost of Rs.633 crore. The foundation stone laying ceremony was held in the presence of Visakhapatnam Port Authority, VCTPL, JM Baxi and Bothra employees at VCTPL premises.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam Port Authority signed a memorandum of understanding at the ongoing Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS) in Mumbai.

During its inaugural session, the VPA exchanged an MoU with NHAI for the development of the existing four-lane-road into six-lane, stretching from Convent Junction to Sheela Nagar. With an investment of Rs.500 crore, the VPA plans to complete the project in a time-bound manner.

Another memorandum of understanding was signed between VPA and Indian Navy to develop the outer harbour, while an agreement was signed between the VPA and Trion Properties Private Limited to develop convention centres, IT towers and hospitality to the tune of Rs.900 crore.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of VPA Chairperson M Angamuthu, Deputy Chairperson Durgesh Kumar Dubey, CSO (Tech), HQENC Rear Admiral Nelson D'Souza, AP IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, director of Trion Properties Private Limited Rajneesh Mahajan, among others.