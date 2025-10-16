  • Menu
PM Modi Arrives in Kurnool, heads to Srisailam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Kurnool Airport from New Delhi, where he was greeted by Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Minister Nara Lokesh, BJP State President Madhav, and other dignitaries.




Following his arrival, Prime Minister Modi departed for Srisailam via helicopter, accompanied by Chief Minister Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Kalyan. The trio is expected to reach the helipad established at Sundipenta shortly.

From the Sundipenta helipad, Prime Minister Modi will travel by road to Srisailam, beginning a tour that will cover the Nandyal and Kurnool districts for approximately seven hours. Governor S. Abdul Nazeer will also participate in the Kurnool meeting during this visit.

