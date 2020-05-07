PM Modi dials YS Jagan over Vizag Gas Leakage incident, assures centre's support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reacted to the chemical gas leakage incident at LG Polymers, Visakhapatnam and dialled to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inquire about the accident. The Prime Minister's Office has announced that Prime Minister Modi has assured all possible support from the central government to help the state. On the other hand, the Prime Minister expressed the sorrow over gas leakage incident on his Twitter platform. Modi said he had spoken to the Union Home Ministry and the National Disaster Prevention Authority about the accident. The Prime Minister said that he had ordered immediate action to help the victims. "We are constantly reviewing the situation and praying for the speedy recovery of the victims of the gas leakage incident," Modi tweeted.

Spoke to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely.



I pray for everyone's safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2020

Chemical gas leakage was reported at LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram in Visapatnam district on Thursday morning. Eight people have been killed and over 200 injured in the incident so far. Already, ministers and officials have begun auxiliary measures.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu responded to the latest incident. He extended the sympathies to the families of the deceased in this tragic event and prayed to God that the victims recover quickly. "I spoke to Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Home Minister Kishan Reddy on the incident. They said they were providing the necessary assistance in this regard. The Home Secretary said that the NDRF and local authorities have taken up auxiliary programs," Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.





విశాఖపట్టణం శివార్లలోని ఓ ప్రైవేటు కంపెనీ పరిశ్రమ నుంచి రసాయన వాయువు లీకైన దురదృష్టకర ఘటనలో జరిగిన ప్రాణనష్టం నన్నెంతగానో కలిచివేసింది. ఈ దారుణ ఘటనలో మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. బాధితులు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని భగవంతుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 7, 2020



