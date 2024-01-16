PM Modi to inaugurate NASIN in Sri Satya Sai district, here is the schedule

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is scheduled to visit Sri Sathya Sai district today. He will be inaugurating the National Customs, Indirect Taxes, and Narcotics Academy (NASIN) in Palasamudru, Penukonda constituency. The event will be attended by State Governor Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

NASIN, which has been constructed with international standards, is set to become a prestigious training center in the Asian continent. The academy has been built on an area of 503 acres near Palasamudram in Gorantla mandal, situated along the 44th national highway. The estimated cost for the establishment of this training center is Rs. 541 crores. Similar to Mussoorie for IAS and Hyderabad for IPS, NASIN will provide training for individuals selected for the Indian Revenue Services (IRS).

The preparations for the inauguration of NASIN were completed on Tuesday. Defense forces, along with officials from the Central and State Governments, have already arrived and are involved in the arrangements. State Governor Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, and local public representatives will also be present at the event. The Chief Minister will reach Puttaparthi at 1:30 pm via a special flight from Vijayawada Gannavaram Airport. From there, he will proceed to NASIN center by helicopter at 2:30 pm and return to Tadepalli at 5:30 pm. State Governor Abdul Nazeer will reach NASIN center by road from Bangalore.

As for the Prime Minister's visit, he is expected to arrive at Puttaparthi Sathya Sai Airport at 3 pm on Tuesday in a special flight from Delhi. From there, he will travel to the NASIN center near Palasamudra in a special helicopter. At 5:15 pm, the Prime Minister will return to Puttaparthi via a special helicopter and then take a special flight back to Delhi. It is likely that Prime Minister Modi will also visit the Lepakshi Durga, Papanaseshwara, and Veerabhadraswamy temples during his trip. The police have implemented strict security measures at the Puttaparthi airport to ensure the safety of the Prime Minister, Governor, and Chief Minister during their visit.