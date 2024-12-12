PM stresses on thinking out-of-the-box in every sector

Visakhapatnam : The generation of the next 25 years of the country is the ‘Amrit’ generation of India and youth has the responsibility of building a developed India while the government is committed to providing every needful resource at the right time. Through Smart India Hackathon, the youth power of the country is extracting the ‘Amrit’ of solutions for developed India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Smart India Hackathon-2024 finale held on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants of the hackathon in a virtual mode arranged at GITAM Deemed to be University, a nodal centre in Andhra Pradesh, the Prime Minister expressed hope that the youth must prepare to give global solutions in future hackathons. Stressing the need to think out of the box for every challenge in the country’s aspirations in today’s time, the Prime Minister emphasised the need to adopt ‘out-of-the-box thinking’ in every sector.

Since its inception in 2017, the Prime Minister observed that the SIH has positively influenced the lives of over 13.91 lakh students, providing a platform to showcase their ideas and talents. The SIH gained popularity among students, offering valuable career advancement opportunities. By addressing real-world challenges and fostering a culture of problem-solving, SIH empowers India’s youth to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress, the PM added.

Informing that several solutions from the last seven editions of SIG were proving to be quite handy for the people of the country, the Prime Minister stressed that the hackathons had provided solutions to many serious problems and cited an example from the 2022 hackathon, where a team of youth had worked on a system to measure the intensity of cyclones, which had now been integrated with the technology developed by the ISRO.

Citing another example where a team had created a video geotagging App, the PM said, such innovations ensure easy collection of data, which is being used in space-related research now.

The 7th edition of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) is being held concurrently at 51 nodal centres nationwide. The software edition aimed at running nonstop for 36 hours, while the hardware edition will continue till December 15, bringing together the brightest young minds to showcase innovative solutions. GITAM is hosting hardware edition by hosting 29 teams representing 14 states.