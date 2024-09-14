PM striving to make India a global leader in tech & health

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working diligently to make India a global leader in technology and health.

As part of the efforts, the Union Cabinet recently announced six new schemes.

Speaking at a media conference at the district BJP office, in Rajamahendravaram on Friday, he explained that the introduction of free health insurance for those over 70-years-old will benefit 60 million elderly citizens across the country.

He also noted that the Central Cabinet’s decision to allocate 70,120 crore for road infrastructure will significantly improve rural roads.

MLA Ramakrishna Reddy praised MP and BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari for her exceptional efforts in resolving issues and striving for development.

He mentioned that Purandeswari is also overseeing party membership registration in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

He revealed that Purandeswari is preparing a comprehensive plan for the development of Rajahmundry, Kovvur and Godavari railway stations by the time of the upcoming Pushkaralu.

Reddy also hoped that Purandeswari’s efforts to achieve Kovvur-Bhadrachalam railway line will soon yield the desired result. He recalled that she had already urged the Centre to declare Rajahmundry as a heritage city.

Reddy refuted PCC chief Y S Sharmila’s claim that the BJP has done nothing for Andhra Pradesh, stating that the Central government has already provided Rs 50,000 crore in a single budget and allocated Rs 9,000 crore for railways.

He questioned whether the Congress government ever provided such substantial aid to Andhra Pradesh. Criticising Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said that while the former Chief Minister has visited the jail to meet “criminals”, he failed to visit flood victims.

Ramakrishna Reddy condemned Jagan for his inaction during the Annamayya dam disaster, which resulted in 33 people losing their lives.