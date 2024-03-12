PM to start 2 more Vande Bharat trains from Visakha

Visakhapatnam: The first train originating from Visakhapatnam to Sree Kshetra (Puri) pilgrim destination will be introduced, informed Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Saurabh Prasad. Addressing the media here on Monday, the DRM informed that two more Vande Bharat Express (VBE) trains between Visakhapatnam-Puri and Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual mode.

The DRM said that Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad service is the one of the highest patronised trains in India running with 100 percent occupancy. This apart, for providing a unique dining ambience to the passengers, Indian Railways has been opening rail coach restaurants that aim to cater to the needs of passengers and the public besides generating non-fare revenue for the railways, Saurabh explained. Further, the DRM mentioned that a rail coach restaurant at Vizianagaram would be dedicated to the nation.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate a newly developed goods shed constructed at a cost of Rs.3.5 crore at Dumuriput in Koraput. Kottavalasa-Koraput doubling- Gorapur with an expenditure Rs.123 crores, Kottavalasa-Koraput DL Boddavara (7.3-km) with an expenditure of Rs.47 crore, Koraput Rayagada -Baiguda doubling (14.6.km) Rs.131 crore, Vizianagaram-Titlagarh third line 9.2-km works with Rs.142 crore projects will also be dedicated to the nation, the DRM informed.