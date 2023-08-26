PM Vishwakarma Yojana artisans to get 15K for purchasing tools

Anantapur: District Collector M Gautami has called upon the prospective beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana to take full advantage particularly the weaver’s community and the artisans.

Addressing the district-level committee of the scheme, she said Rs13,000 crore was allotted for nationwide implementation of the scheme. The scheme will be implemented in 5 years until 2028. It will benefit 18 traditional artisans and handloom workers and will benefit 30 lakh beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries intending to get trained in two different trainings for artisans will get a stipend of Rs 500 per month and a financial assistance of Rs 15,000 for purchasing tools. Handicraft artisans will get a subsidy loan of Rs1 lakh in first phase and Rs 2 lakh in the second phase with a five percent interest rate per annum.

DRDA PD Narasimha Reddy, Industries GM Nagaraju Rao and APIIC ZM Vara Prasad were among those present.