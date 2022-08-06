Polaki PACS bags APCOB Award

Srikakulam: Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) located at Polaki in Srikakulam district bagged best PACS Award from the AP Cooperative Bank (APCOB). By providing hassle free services and loans to the farmers and members of different societies the PACS gets the state level best performance award. An event was conducted at APCOB head office at Vijayawada on Thursday night.

APCOB chairperson M Jhansi, minister for agriculture and cooperation K Govardhan Reddy, APCOB managing director N Srinadh Reddy handed over the award to District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB), Srikakulam chairman K Rajeswara Rao. DCCB Chief Executive Officer (CEO), D Vara Prasad, PACS CEOs of Polaki, Ampolu, Kanchili, Budithi, B Rambabu, K Atchannaidu, B Rama Rao and P Chinna Babu attended the programme.