Polavaram project is livelihood of Andhra Pradesh people, says CM YS Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the Polavaram project is the livelihood of Andhra Pradesh. He said officials should focus more on rehabilitation work. He was accompanied by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday to visit the rehabilitation colonies along with the construction work of the Polavaram project and observed tasks at the field level. Later, CM Jagan and Union Minister Shekhawat held talks with the expatriates.

Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said that if the polavaram is completed, the Andhra Pradesh farmers will be benefited. He said the state government would provide assistance to the displaced along with central assistance and formulate activities on their livelihood. The chief minister assured 6.8 lakh to 10 lakh for displaced families under the R&R package.

CM YS Jagan said that Rs. 5 lakh would be given to those who gave an acre land for 1.5 lakhs during land acquisition during the YS regime.