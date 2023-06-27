Live
Polavaram project: Tribals holding VSS lands get raw deal in compensation
- Adivasi Mahasabha Legal Adviser I Suryanarayana opined that all of these tribals will lose their income and employment due to flooding of Polavaram project
- Demands that the State government should send a comprehensive report to the Central government and the Polavaram Project Authority taking into account Lokayukta orders
Rajamahendravaram: The Central and State governments are not considering the issue of compensation for about 40,000 acres of Vana Samrakshana Samiti (VSS) lands under the Polavaram project’s flooded areas, which is causing serious concern among the tribals. Around 40,000 acres of VSS lands in Polavaram project flood zones under Alluri Sitarama Raju and Eluru districts are being flooded during the construction of Polavaram project. These lands are located in eight mandals and 373 villages in both the districts. More than one lakh tribals, i.e., beneficiaries, are the VSS members.
Section 42 (3) of the new Land Acquisition Act has also vested community rights in the lands of Vana Samrakshana Samitis. On this basis, compensation should also be given to VSS lands under the Polavaram project submerging area. The government did not consider the VSS lands either during the survey of Polavaram flooded lands or during the identification of the displaced families. The officials said that the reason for this was that these lands were considered as owned by the Forest department. But lakhs of tribals, directly and indirectly, depend on these for employment and income.
Adivasi Mahasabha Legal Adviser I Suryanarayana opined that all of these tribals will lose their income and employment due to flooding of the project, hence there is a need to give compensation. With the help of Mahasabha workers, he examined the actual situation at ground level in both the districts and complained to Lokayukta of Andhra Pradesh on December 2, 2022 with comprehensive information.
Lokayukta, after examining this complaint, gave instructions on December 26, 2022, to take steps as per the law to pay compensation to the members of the respective communities, who are losing VSS lands.
According to Lokayukta’s orders, the Special Collector of Land Acquisition of Polavaram project in Dowleswaram should take appropriate action in this regard.
However while talking with The Hans India, Suryanarayana accused that neither the VSS lands nor the Lokayukta orders were discussed at the Polavaram project meeting held in Delhi on June 1, this year. He requested the State government to respond immediately and take this matter to the notice of the Central government. He said the representatives of Adivasi Mahasabha will personally meet the Polavaram Special Deputy Collector in Dowleswaram and explain about this issue.
Suryanarayana said that so far, the State government had not submitted the details of VSS lands in the inundated lands. He demanded that the State government should send a comprehensive report to the Central government and the Polavaram project authority taking into account Lokayukta orders. He said that the State government should put pressure on the Centre to allocate compensation for tribals depending on these lands.