Polavaram project works continue despite floods

Polavaram: In spite of the adverse conditions like severe flood to River Godavari, the construction of Polavaram project has been going on with the Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) leaving no stone unturned to complete the project in the stipulated time.

At Polavaram, Godavari river received a maximum flood of 21 lakh cusecs. Even with this kind of massive flood, MEIL continued the work uninterrupted.

Satishbabu Angara, the project in-charge, MEIL, says, "Two lakh cubic metre concrete work has been completed on the spillway so far in addition to 1.10 lakh cubic metre concrete work in spill channel.

The excavation of 20,000 cubic metre of the hill, Gap-3 concrete dams, Gap-1 diaphragm wall and earthworks are in progress at 902-hill. During floods, we are making girders and setting them up, constructing the concrete dam and diaphragm wall.

Since MEIL has taken up the project, two lakh cubic metre concrete work on the spillway and one lakh cubic metre work on a spill channel were completed."

Despite the floods, MEIL is continuing the work in the non-overflow block in the spill channel. The excavation works of 902-hill are underway during the flood.

This excavation will facilitate the flood flow through the spill channel after the completion of the project. MEIL has undertaken these works with advance planning in anticipation of adverse situations.