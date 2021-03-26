Polavaram work tenders referred to Judicial Preview

Amaravati: The water resources department referred all the tender documents pertaining to the additional works of the head works of the Polavaram irrigation project worth Rs 683 crore to the Judicial Preview Commission for clearance, according to the official website of the commission, https://judicialpreview.ap.gov.in.

In order to ensure transparency in the tender process by examining the suggestions and objections from public, the document has been furnished to the judicial preview.

All the documents regarding the tender were uploaded in the official website of the commission as well as irrigation.ap.gov.in on March 22.

The public are invited to send their suggestions and objections to the office of the Judicial Preview Commission at Guntur or by email apjudicialpreview@gmail.com by on or before March 31.