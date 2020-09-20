Police bursts cricket betting gang in East Godavari, seizes equipment from the scene

The long-awaited IPL fever has started on Saturday and some of them are trying to 'cash in' on the craze among the people over the IPL. In this backdrop, the police were alerted and busted cricket betting gang in Vijayawada. The accused were involved in betting on the England-Australia match. It is found that the Gang members from East Godavari district have rented a house in Vijayawada and running cricket betting.

Upon learning of the matter, the police reached there and arrested the accused and seized equipment used for online betting. Speaking on the occasion, DCP Harshavardhan said, "It was learned that cricket betting was going on at Acharya Play School in Mogalrajpuram. We immediately raided and seized several equipments." He further said that the betting was being run through an app called Avatar where it will be used by the people who have aquaintance with the accused Naveen. It is learned that up to Rs 12 lakh is being bet and has been revealed that the mastermind Naveen will be taken into custody soon.



DCP Harshavardhan called on the people to co-operate with the police by giving information on betting at the start of the current IPL season. Students and youth are advised not to be attracted to such betting.

