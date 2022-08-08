Police constable brutally hacked to death

Kurnool: A police constable was brutally hacked to death on Sunday late night. The incident took place on the outskirts of Nandyal and the deceased has been identified as Surendra.



According to primary information, some unidentified persons kidnapped Surendra from Raj Talkies at 11.00 pm. After taking him to the town outskirts they indiscriminately stabbed with knives. Due to profusely bleeding Surendra breathed his last on the spot. After killing Surendra the assiliants fled the scene.

However, the news spread like wild fire in the town. The police on learning about the brutal killing rushed to the spot and inspected the scene of offence. Even the Nandyal district Superintendent of Police (SP) Raghuveera Reddy also reached the spot and enquired about the incident. The body has been shifted to Nandyal general hospital for postmortem.

The SP warned of initiating stringent action on the culprits. He also ordered a thorough probe and catch the miscreants at the earliest.

More information is yet to know.