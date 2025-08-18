Police crackdown on gambling, cockfights

Vizianagaram: SP Vakul Jindal has issued a stern warning that strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved in gambling activities, including cockfights and sheep betting.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, the SP stated that continuous surveillance was being maintained and extensive raids are being carried out across the district to curb such unlawful activities.

He stressed that no one indulging in such illegal practices will be spared, and police have been instructed to file cases against offenders.

In addition, awareness campaigns are being organised at the grassroots level through women police officers to educate people about the consequences of gambling and betting.

Revealing statistics, Jindal said that so far this year, 1,031 people have been caught gambling, leading to the registration of 141 cases and the seizure of Rs 24,07,398 in cash.

Similarly, 174 individuals were arrested in connection with cockfights, with 35 cases booked. Police also seized Rs 1,13,679 in cash, 75 betting roosters, and 4 sheep used in the gambling activities.

The SP reaffirmed that the police will continue their relentless drive against gambling and animal betting in the district to safeguard public interest.